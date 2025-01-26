Travel: the Fountain of Youth – Germans feel 4 years younger after vacations

A TUI-commissioned YouGov study reveals that vacations not only rejuvenate the spirit but also make Germans feel an average of 4.2 years younger.

Key Findings

Youthful Effects : 37% of Germans report feeling or looking younger after a vacation, with 22% feeling five years younger and 15% experiencing even greater rejuvenation.

: 37% of Germans report feeling or looking younger after a vacation, with 22% feeling five years younger and 15% experiencing even greater rejuvenation. Feel-Good Factors : Nature experiences (85%), relaxation and wellness (79%), family and friends (75%), and disconnecting from work (72%) were top contributors to this “fountain-of-youth effect.”

: Nature experiences (85%), relaxation and wellness (79%), family and friends (75%), and disconnecting from work (72%) were top contributors to this “fountain-of-youth effect.” Sustained Benefits: For most, this revitalised feeling lasts a few days to two weeks, while 14% report effects lasting up to a month.

2025 Travel Priorities

Despite economic challenges, travel remains a priority:

60% plan at least one vacation in 2025.

One-third have already booked, and 37% aim for two trips.

20% plan to travel more than in 2024.

Scientific Backing

A related study by Edith Cowan University links travel to improved immunity, metabolism, and overall health, suggesting activities like hiking and cycling enhance physical resilience.

In 2025, Germans will continue prioritising travel as a means of relaxation, rejuvenation, and improved well-being.