TUI Group expands in Asia with 20th hotel opening in China

TUI Group has opened its 20th hotel in Asia, the TUI BLUE Guilin Watermark Promenade, marking its fourth property in China. Located in Guilin, a city known for its breathtaking landscapes, the 5-star hotel features 59 rooms, with an additional 61-room expansion planned.

TUI CEO Sebastian Ebel highlighted the company’s strategy to attract both European and Asian travellers, strengthening its presence beyond Europe. TUI Hotels & Resorts aims to expand from 433 to 600 hotels globally, with new openings planned in China, Vietnam, and Cambodia.