Loganair secures four-year extension for Orkney inter-isles air service

Loganair, the UK’s largest regional airline, has been reappointed as the official provider of inter-island air services for Orkney, connecting Kirkwall with Papa Westray, North Ronaldsay, Westray, Sanday, Stronsay, and Eday.

The new four-year agreement, running from April 1, 2025, to March 31, 2029, continues Loganair’s nearly 60-year service to the islands under the Public Service Obligation (PSO) framework.

These flights support essential services, including healthcare, education, and mail delivery, while providing a crucial link for local residents and tourists, including the world’s shortest scheduled flight between Westray and Papa Westray.

Loganair emphasises local investment, having trained engineers in Orkney, and remains dedicated to maintaining reliable and sustainable air travel.

Orkney Islands Council expressed confidence in Loganair’s ability to provide critical connections for islanders and visitors.

This renewed partnership ensures continued connectivity and support for Orkney’s North Isles communities.