PLAY Airlines unveils exciting schedule with stopover perks

By
André Orban
-
0
9

PLAY Airlines has launched an expansive flight schedule for travel through 2026, connecting key destinations in the United States and Europe.

Highlights:

  • U.S. Destinations: Boston, Baltimore, and New York, with seamless connections to Europe.
  • European Routes: Sun destinations like Tenerife, Antalya, Lisbon, and Madeira, alongside vibrant cities like Barcelona, Paris, and Amsterdam.
  • Iceland Stopover: Travellers between Europe and the U.S. can enjoy a 10-day Icelandic stopover at no extra cost.

With this diverse schedule, PLAY offers flexible and memorable travel opportunities for both leisure and business travellers.

