Launch of European Sleeper night train from Brussels and Amsterdam to Berlin and Prague postponed to summer

Previously announced for spring, the night train operated by Belgian-Dutch start-up European Sleeper and Czech railway company RegioJet, connecting Brussels and Amsterdam to Berlin and Prague, should finally be put into service by next summer.

This Monday, European Sleeper did not reveal any precise date other than evoking the “beginning of summer”. According to the railway company, this delay has to do with the optimisation of the train composition.

As announced last April, the train will depart three times a week from Brussels-Midi to Prague on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays via the Netherlands and Germany. Return trips from Prague will be scheduled on Sundays, Tuesdays and Thursdays.

European Sleeper would like to make this daily connection as quickly as possible. The company also wants to launch a connection between Brussels, Amsterdam and Warsaw in 2023. The objective is “to introduce each year a new night train from the Netherlands and Belgium“.

For the moment, only one night train runs in Belgium: the Austrian railway company ÖBB’s NightJet which connects Brussels and Vienna three times a week via Liège and Germany.

20 December 2021