TUI fly unveils exciting new safety video: “A Global Film”

TUI fly is revolutionising safety instructions with the launch of their captivating new safety video, “A Global Film,” set to debut on May 1. Produced in collaboration with Leo Burnett UK and featuring thrilling adventures in iconic destinations, the four-minute film promises to engage passengers like never before.

From Egyptian tombs to Chinese temples, the video combines famous film elements with chase scenes, placing a passenger-turned-spy at the centre of the action. Created with meticulous detail by Missing Link Films and director Alicia MacDonald, the video will be shown on TUI fly’s Boeing 787 Dreamliners and Boeing 737 Next Generations across Europe, with Belgian travellers also enjoying it on select medium-haul flights.

Mark Elwood, Chief Creative Officer at Leo Burnett UK, expressed enthusiasm for the project’s blend of entertainment and safety, while Gunther Hofman, Managing Director of TUI fly Western Region, emphasised the paramount importance of effective safety communication.