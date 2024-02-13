Symbolic railway bridge between Poland and Germany replaced with world-first network arch bridge

Smart solution for moving the complete structure saves time and minimises disruption

The bridge connects Western and Eastern Europe.

Civil engineering company Mammoet successfully replaced the historic Oder Bridge on the German-Polish border in Ku?strin with a world-first network arch bridge. The 2,100-tonne, 180-metre-long bridge is a symbol of innovation, openness, and connection.

To minimise disruption to the rail network, Mammoet, with its expertise in large-scale bridge launches, moved the complete structure across the river using a unique method. The bridge was assembled on the German side, and then transported as a whole structure with the use of self-propelled modular transporters (SPMTs), launching plates, and strand jacks, without the need for a pontoon or large crane. The operation was flexible, safe, and efficient, with the bridge reaching its final position after being lowered with climbing jacks.

This smart solution, involving modified launching plates, can be adapted for other bridge projects where using a crane or pontoon is not feasible.

Innovative network arch bridge with carbon hangers.
The bridge was assembled on the German side of the river Oder and moved as a complete structure.

