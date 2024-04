Transavia France flight TO3521 bound for Paris Orly had to make an emergency landing at Athens’ international airport after encountering engine problems caused by bird strikes.

The Boeing 737-800 plane registered F-HUYK, carrying 181 passengers, safely returned to Athens following alerts from its electronic systems. Firefighting units were on standby but weren’t needed as all passengers disembarked without incident.

The plane is still at Athens Airport at the time of writing.