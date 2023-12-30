Eurostar train service to/from London disrupted by flooded tunnels near the British capital

Eurostar train services between Brussels and London faced major disruptions due to flooding in tunnels near London. This resulted in the cancellation of multiple trains, leaving thousands of passengers stranded.

The closure of tracks near London due to flooding caused the cancellation of at least 30 trains on a busy weekend. Hundreds of travellers were left stranded at stations like Gare du Midi in Brussels, with uncertainty about when services would resume, causing chaos and prompting people to seek alternative travel options.

The interruptions were expected to last until the end of the day, affecting high-speed train traffic between London, Paris, Brussels, and Amsterdam.

Service update: trains have been cancelled today due to part of the track being temporarily closed near London. Please see https://t.co/KVn7RzwXm1 for full details and options We apologise for the impact to travel today. — Eurostar (@Eurostar) December 30, 2023