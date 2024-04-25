Amare takes flight: Brussels Airlines and Tomorrowland unveil augmented reality livery on new Airbus A320neo

Brussels Airlines and Tomorrowland debut “Amare,” a new Belgian Icon symbolising unity and the fusion of the music festival and airline brands. The Airbus A320neo’s livery features groundbreaking augmented reality, allowing Amare to come to life through social media channels.

This innovation aligns with efforts to enhance sustainability, with the aircraft (registered OO-SBB) emitting up to 20% less CO2 and 50% less noise. Additionally, all Tomorrowland flights sold by Brussels Airlines will now feature Green Fares, compensating flight emissions with Sustainable Aviation Fuel and CO2-reducing programmes.

The partnership between Brussels Airlines and Tomorrowland, rooted in shared values and environmental consciousness, is extended until 2028. Amare’s inaugural commercial flight SN3781 to Tenerife is scheduled for April 26, 2024.

This unveiling adds to Brussels Airlines’ collection of Belgian Icons, each representing a facet of Belgian culture and heritage, and aims to showcase the best of Belgium to the world.