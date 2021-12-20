Delta Air Lines and ITA Airways launch codeshare partnership

Delta and ITA Airways, Italy’s new flag carrier, have signed a reciprocal codeshare agreement providing more choice of flights for customers of both airlines between the U.S. and Italy and beyond.

Effective Wednesday (Dec. 22, 2021), ITA Airways’ code will be placed on Delta-operated flights to a total of 92 destinations. This includes flights between Rome and Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, and New York-JFK, plus selected routes across Delta’s extensive domestic U.S. network and flights to Mexico* and Canada*.

Also effective Wednesday, Delta will place its code on ITA Airways-operated flights to 33 destinations including flights from New York-JFK, Washington D.C., Boston, Los Angeles and Miami to Rome and 16 onward connections within Italy. For customers flying beyond Italy, Delta’s code will also be placed on ITA Airways’ flights to Albania, Egypt*, Tunisia*, Greece, Malta and Israel*.

“Italy is a top destination for Delta customers, and this codeshare – achieved just two months after ITA’s launch – expands our reach and makes it easier for our customers to get out into the world,” said Perry Cantarutti, Delta’s Senior Vice President Alliances. “We are grateful to the authorities in the U.S. and Europe for granting the codeshare approvals and will look to further enhance customer benefits with ITA in the months and years ahead.”

The codeshare agreement will provide customers with enhanced customer service, a single ticket and through check-in of bags to their final destination. The new codeshare flights are available for sale through the airlines’ respective websites at itaairways.com and delta.com.

“Through this codeshare agreement with Delta, we will continue our commercial strategy to further grow our partnerships with the world’s best airlines,” said Emiliana Limosani, Chief Commercial Office of ITA Airways. “Thanks to Delta’s network from New York-JFK, we are able to offer a huge choice of onward destinations to our customers, while also welcoming American visitors to Italy via our base at Rome Fiumicino.”

Delta’s codeshare with ITA Airways follows the launch of the Italian airline’s operations in October 2021. Both airlines are part of the SkyTeam alliance.

*Subject to government approvals.

Dec 20, 2021 10:30