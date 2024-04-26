Swissport expands operations with third air cargo centre in Liège, Belgium

Swissport, a global leader in ground and cargo handling services, announces the inauguration of its third air cargo centre at Liège Airport, Belgium, in response to the growing demand for e-commerce and forwarder handling.

The extension, adding 4,000 square metres of capacity, increases the overall capacity by 17% to 27,000 square metres. Positioned strategically behind existing facilities, the new terminal enhances Swissport’s ability to provide a comprehensive range of services, including e-commerce processing, sorting, import trucking, and specialised operations for brokers and airlines.

Wilfried Jans, Director of Swissport’s Cargo Division at Liège Airport, emphasises the significance of the expansion in improving operational efficiency and meeting customer demands with tailored solutions. The facility, operational since April 22, 2024, underscores Swissport’s commitment to supporting the growth of international air cargo at Liège Airport, a key hub in Europe.