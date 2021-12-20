Premiere of the Eurowings direct flight between Kiruna, Swedish Lapland, and Stuttgart, Germany

In July, the airline Eurowings announced that they are investing in direct flights between Stuttgart and Kiruna for the winter season 2021/2022. Last Saturday was the premiere of the new route, which is of great importance for growth in the region and the hospitality industry.

“We welcome Eurowings and are of course very happy for a new international airline. The fact that Eurowings is establishing itself at Kiruna Airport is clear proof of Kiruna’s and the region’s strong position. Offering our travellers increased accessibility through direct flights is very positive for the region and the hospitality industry. The new direct route to Stuttgart is an important addition to our range and offers travellers who want to visit northern Sweden a smooth and safe journey, which will attract more visitors to the region. It will also be appreciated by the local business community and residents in the region who can fly directly from Kiruna to Germany,” says Andreas Fredriksson, Airport Manager at Kiruna Airport.

In recent years, Germans, second only to Norwegians, have been the destination of Swedish Lapland’s most international visitors in terms of the number of guest nights. Between 2013 and 2019, German guest nights increased by almost 40%. Due to the pandemic, they decreased by 44% in 2020 compared to 2019.

At the same time, Eurowings also launched a direct route between Stuttgart and Luleå. The new direct flights provide new opportunities for hospitality companies and international tour operators to package round trips where the guest can fly in via, for example, Kiruna travel around and experience different parts of the destination and then fly home via Luleå or vice versa.

From 18 December until the end of March, Eurowings will operate Kiruna Airport (KRN) – Stuttgart Airport (STR) once a week on Saturdays with the A320 aircraft according to the schedule below:

STR - KRN 14.50 - 18.10 KRN - STR 18.50 - 22.10

Press release – 20 December 2021 09:10