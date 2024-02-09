Swift police intervention rescues hostages in Yverdon (Switzerland) train incident; assailant killed

A tense situation unfolded near Yverdon, Switzerland, as a man armed with an axe and a knife held fourteen passengers and the train pilot hostage for almost four hours. The police launched an assault at 22:15, successfully freeing all hostages.

The 32-year-old Iranian asylum seeker, believed to be the assailant, was killed during the intervention. The incident, not currently considered terrorism, began Thursday at 18:35, prompting negotiation attempts by police. The attacker’s attention was diverted with explosives, leading to the fatal shooting by a police officer when he approached with an axe.

The hostages are reported safe, and investigations are underway to determine the motive and circumstances surrounding the incident. Over 60 police officers and around thirty rescuers were involved in the operation.

Suisse : Prise d’otages par un demandeur d’asile iranien dans un train près d’Yverdon: les passagers libérés, l’assaillant tué durant l’assaut https://t.co/ovyzYmd22l pic.twitter.com/Ds3FFw7U9A — Fdesouche.com est une revue de presse (@F_Desouche) February 9, 2024

? INFO – #Suisse : Une nuit d'angoisse dans le Nord vaudois : une prise d'otages dans un train reliant Baulmes à Yverdon-les-Bains a semé l'émoi. Les forces de l'ordre sont intervenues après des heures de négociation, neutralisant l'auteur, un requérant d'asile iranien. Les… pic.twitter.com/j63gVcVMV7 — FranceNews24 (@FranceNews24) February 9, 2024