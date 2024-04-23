Etihad’s Airbus A380 brings luxury to New York skies

Etihad Airways introduced its Airbus A380 service to New York, featuring The Residence, a lavish three-room suite, on flight EY1 from Abu Dhabi to JFK International Airport.

CEO Antonoaldo Neves expressed excitement over offering unparalleled service to guests, including corporate travellers, with the A380’s arrival timed for maximum convenience. The addition of the A380 strengthens Etihad’s capacity in the crucial US market, facilitating seamless connections to the Middle East and beyond.

Every passenger, from Economy to First Class, experiences elevated comfort and amenities, while The Residence offers an unmatched luxury experience with a private living room, bedroom, and ensuite bathroom complete with a shower at 40,000 feet.