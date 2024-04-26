British Airways elevates Chicago connection on 70th anniversary

As British Airways celebrates 70 years of serving Chicago, the airline announces a significant enhancement in its commitment with a third daily non-stop service and a terminal relocation to Terminal 3 at Chicago O’Hare International Airport.

This strategic move offers eligible passengers access to American Airlines lounges, alongside dedicated check-in desks and seamless connections within the American Airlines network.

Neil Chernoff, Chief Planning and Strategy Officer at British Airways, emphasises the airline’s dedication to providing unparalleled service and convenience to Chicago customers. The transition also signifies a closer alignment with oneworld partners, including American Airlines and Iberia. Additionally, the airline honours the remarkable career of Maureen McLafferty, Regional Airport Manager, marking 40 years of service.

With all British Airways, Iberia, and Aer Lingus flights now departing from Terminal 3, British Airways reaffirms its integral role in Chicago’s aviation landscape, offering enhanced connectivity on its state-of-the-art Boeing 777 and 787 aircraft.