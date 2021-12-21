Embraer to develop Eve, its urban eVTOL air mobility business, through several partnerships

Eve is the urban air mobility business created by Embraer S.A. and established as an independent company in October 2020. Eve has a comprehensive urban air mobility solution spanning eVTOL design and production, service and support, fleet operations and urban air traffic management.

Order pipeline of approximately $5.2 billion, comprised of 1,735 vehicle orders, via non-binding letters of intent, from 17 launch customers, including fixed-wing and helicopter operators, aircraft lessors and ride-sharing platform partners.

“We believe that the urban air mobility market has enormous potential to expand in the coming years based on an efficient, zero-emissions transport proposition, and that with this business combination, Eve is very well positioned to become one of the major players in this segment,” said Francisco Gomes Neto, president and CEO of Embraer. “As a global aerospace company, with a leadership position in multiple segments, we understand that innovation and technology play a strategic role in driving sustainable growth and redefining the future of aviation.”

Eve is the first company to graduate from EmbraerX, the market accelerator created in 2017 by Embraer.

BAE Systems and Embraer to explore potential defence variants for the Eve eVTOL aircraft

BAE Systems and Embraer Defense & Security have announced plans to embark on a joint study to explore the development of Eve’s electric Vertical Take Off and Landing (eVTOL) vehicle for the defence and security market.

The joint study builds on Eve’s development for the urban air mobility market and will look at how the aircraft could provide cost-effective, sustainable and adaptable capability as a defence variant.

Engineers from BAE Systems’ Air sector in Lancashire, UK, will work together with the Embraer Defense & Security team based in São José dos Campos, Brazil to explore how a defence variant could be used for a range of applications such as personnel transportation, surveillance and reconnaissance, disaster relief and humanitarian response.

Eve’s eVTOL could help to transform defence operations, whilst reducing their environmental impact – at a much lower operating cost than today’s platforms.

“This collaboration with one of the leading defence companies in the world on this exciting and game-changing technology is in line with our goal to establish strategic partnerships. We look forward to exploring more ways our two organisations can work together and benefit from those rich experiences and reputations. The collaboration allows us to tap into talent from across the globe in our shared interest to develop innovative and sustainable solutions for the skies,” said Jackson Schneider, president and CEO, Embraer Defence & Security.

Ian Muldowney, Chief Operating Officer, BAE Systems Air sector, said: “Bringing together Embraer’s innovative technology in the commercial sector with our extensive defence engineering and systems integration experience will help us to accelerate the pace of new innovations. This joint study is a great example of how we’re delivering against our commitment to collaborate to explore new and sustainable technologies for our customers.”

The all-electric aircraft is part of Embraer’s commitment towards more sustainable aviation and has come out of Eve, an independent company dedicated to accelerating the global Urban Air Mobility (UAM) ecosystem. The joint study directly supports BAE Systems’ strategy to accelerate sustainable technology development through increased investment in research and development, as well as working with industry partners, SMEs and academia.

Eve and SkyWest announce partnership to develop regional operator network with an order for 100 eVTOL aircraft

Eve Air Mobility, an Embraer company, and SkyWest, Inc. announced today a Memorandum of Understanding and non-binding Letter of Intent for SkyWest to purchase 100 of Eve’s electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft (eVTOL). The partnership will focus on developing a network of deployment throughout the United States.

SkyWest and Eve have also committed to develop a portfolio of services-based capabilities to optimize eVTOL performance in key early adopter cities that will be prioritized for initial Urban Air Mobility operations. To support this effort, SkyWest and Eve plan to dedicate a team to focus on vehicle design, vertiport specifications, and the certification roadmap for eVTOL operations.

SkyWest has been an Embraer partner since 1986, bringing together the world’s largest regional airline operator and the world’s leading regional aircraft manufacturer. SkyWest, which operates Embraer’s commercial aircraft for major airline operators, chose Eve as its Urban Air Mobility partner due to its long record for certifying trusted aircraft for over 52 years. In addition to SkyWest’s LOI for 100 aircraft, both companies have agreed to form a working group to jointly evaluate the utilization of Eve’s next-generation air traffic management and fleet operating solutions as the Urban Air Mobility industry prepares to scale over the next decade.

“We are pleased to partner with Eve to launch this revolutionary product as we further our commitment to sustainability,” said Chip Childs, SkyWest President and CEO. “We believe Eve’s 100% electric eVTOL aircraft will provide the benefits of zero carbon emissions, enhanced urban quality of life, and increased connectivity. Together through this partnership, Eve, Embraer, and SkyWest will help propel sustainable aviation forward.”

“Eve’s partnership with SkyWest gives the very best to every passenger that will be served by this alliance. The combined experience and operational knowledge of SkyWest and Eve, through its partnership with Embraer, will deliver a robust and mature operation to SkyWest’s vast presence. We are very excited to offer SkyWest an excellent experience that will serve to increase accessibility for all,” said Andre Stein, -co-CEO of Eve.

Eve and Azorra sign partnership with order for 200 eVTOLs

Eve Air Mobility, an Embraer company, and Azorra, a longstanding partner and lessor of Embraer aircraft, signed a Letter of Intent (LOI) to order up to 200 of Eve’s electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft. This collaboration, in addition to the investor partnership announced today, confirms Azorra and Eve’s joint commitment to provide accessible transportation and infrastructure solutions for early adopters of the Urban Air Mobility (UAM) industry.

Eve’s strategic partnership with Azorra will focus on establishing a base of operators that plan for scheduled UAM missions and help to establish the requisite infrastructure needed to enable eVTOL flights around the world.

Azorra’s seasoned management team and relationship-driven business model provides the ideal platform to collaborate with Eve to support customer needs and develop leasing solutions.

“Azorra is excited to partner with Eve and be on the forefront of the eVTOL revolution. The practicality of Eve’s design, coupled with Embraer’s 50+ year proven track record of developing safe and reliable aircraft will position Eve well for a successful product launch,” said Ron Baur, President of Azorra.

In addition to Azorra’s order for up to 200 aircraft, the LOI creates an opportunity for both teams, together with future UAM operators, to propose new procedures and frameworks to enable the entire Urban Air Mobility ecosystem to complement Eve’s agnostic product and service portfolio.

“Today almost half of the commercial aircraft are leased and we believe leasing companies will also play an active role in Urban Air Mobility, allowing operators to remain asset-light. Azorra has a history of helping markets grow and we are excited to join them in this new frontier for aviation,” said Andre Stein, co-CEO of Eve.

Eve and Republic Airways announce partnership to develop regional operator network of the future with an order for up to 200 eVTOL aircraft

Eve Air Mobility, an Embraer company, and Republic Airways Holdings Inc, announced today a Memorandum of Understanding and Letter of Intent to purchase up to 200 of Eve’s electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft (eVTOL) to explore additional opportunities within its subsidiaries, such as LIFT Academy, that are focused on workforce development initiatives and the future of air travel. The strategic relationship will focus on developing a deployment network throughout the Central and East Coast markets of the United States, with an initial focus on the Boston, New York and Washington, D.C. markets.

In preparation for the first Urban Air Mobility (UAM) flights with Eve’s aircraft, the companies have agreed to establish a working group that will study the requirements of future AOCs (Airline Operating Certificates) where Eve’s aircraft can be deployed in specific markets and missions. This same working group will also examine the feasibility of additional services from other types of urban air vehicles, which could further expand access into new markets

“Republic’s commitment to providing sustainable aviation solutions to our codeshare partners, American, Delta and United, relies on continued investments in both workforce development and emerging clean technologies. The strategic relationship with Eve builds upon decades of a successful relationship with Embraer that has expanded access to regional airports across the country, and we believe Eve’s UAM platform could play a critical role in our future workforce development initiatives,” said Bryan Bedford, President and CEO of Republic Airways.

“This partnership is a new chapter of a longstanding alliance and a shared tradition of excellence between Republic and Embraer, and now Eve. Republic has the expertise of flying extensive route networks in the United States that are similar to what we expect to see with UAM on a different geographical scale. Beyond that, the deployment of our eVTOL will provide millions of passengers in the country with a faster and better solution as their last-mile option,” said Andre Stein, co-CEO of Eve.

