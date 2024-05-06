flydubai’s continued growth and fleet retrofit project elevate passenger experience

Dubai-based flydubai reports a 13% increase in passenger numbers since the start of 2024, carrying nearly five million passengers.

Expanding its network to over 125 destinations across 58 countries, flydubai launches operations to new destinations in Southeast Asia, Africa, and Europe, where the carrier has announced the launch of flights to Basel, Riga, Tallinn and Vilnius. Despite challenges in aircraft deliveries, the airline anticipates one of its busiest summers with seasonal operations.

flydubai’s fleet consists of 29 Boeing 737-800, 54 Boeing 737 MAX 8 and 3 Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft. To enhance customer experience, flydubai launches a comprehensive fleet retrofit project, upgrading cabin interiors and introducing new seats and inflight entertainment. With a focus on investment in product development, including increased seat pitch in Business Class, flydubai aims to complete the retrofit programme by year-end.

The airline’s strong performance is reflected in increased frequencies across key routes, reaffirming its commitment to providing seamless connectivity and comfort for passengers.