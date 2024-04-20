Embraer’s 1Q24 report: Record backlog and soaring deliveries signal strong growth

Embraer’s first-quarter report for 2024 reveals remarkable achievements, including a record-high backlog of $21.1 billion, marking a 13% increase. Deliveries surged by 67% compared to the previous year, with Executive Aviation leading the growth, delivering the highest number of jets in 8 years.

Notably, Commercial Aviation maintained steady deliveries, while American Airlines placed a firm order for 90 E175 jets, contributing to a $2.3 billion backlog increase in this segment.

Despite a slight decline in the Defense & Security backlog, significant milestones were achieved, such as the successful maiden flight of the C-390 Millennium for the Hungarian Air Force.

With robust sales momentum across product portfolios and innovative solutions in Services & Support, Embraer is poised for continued growth and stability.