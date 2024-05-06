AI-controlled F-16 vs. human piloted one: US Air Force tests future of dogfighting with mixed results

By
André Orban
-
0
0
Secretary of the Air Force Frank Kendall, onboard the X-62 VISTA, takes off from Edwards Air Force Base, California, May 2. (Air Force photo by Madeline Guadarrama)

In a recent test flight by the US Air Force, an AI-controlled F-16 fighter jet engaged in a dogfight with a human-piloted aircraft.

The experiment marks a significant step in AI development for aerial combat. The Air Force Secretary, Frank Kendall, was onboard the AI-controlled jet and expressed confidence in the technology’s potential but acknowledged ethical concerns surrounding autonomous weapons.

The Air Force highlights the strategic and economic advantages of AI-powered jets while acknowledging anxieties about potential job displacement for human pilots.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.