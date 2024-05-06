SAS launches innovative AI marketing campaign to welcome Europe to Malmö

SAS kicks off the summer season with a groundbreaking AI-generated marketing campaign, inviting Europe to explore the vibrant region of Copenhagen and Malmö.

Partnering with Swedish AI artist Stephanie Löwenstein, SAS showcases bold images of virtual passengers across online channels, streets of Copenhagen and Malmö, and key airports in Scandinavia.

With over 1800 flights to Malmö and Copenhagen this week, SAS offers seamless connectivity and a warm Scandinavian welcome. The campaign, emphasising safety, reliability, and hospitality, aims to celebrate the musical extravaganza and the charm of Sweden and Malmö throughout the summer season.

SAS serves approximately 24 million passengers across 135 destinations along 285 routes, reinforcing its position as the leading carrier in the region.