Embraer celebrates 1800th E-Jet delivery milestone with Royal Jordanian Airlines

Embraer has achieved a significant milestone with the delivery of its 1800th E-Jet aircraft to Royal Jordanian Airlines, marking a continued success for the world’s preferred small narrowbody aircraft programme.

This delivery, which includes the third E2 for the airline, underscores the growing popularity and global success of the E-Jet family. With advancements in efficiency, sustainability, and passenger satisfaction, the E-Jets have served 90 airlines from over 60 countries, carrying two billion passengers on 26 million flights over a distance of 140 million kilometres.

Executives from Royal Jordanian Airlines, lessor Azorra, and Embraer highlighted the strategic importance and ongoing partnership in modernising fleets and delivering superior aviation solutions.

Additionally, Embraer’s commitment to continuous improvement and forthcoming performance enhancements for the E2 further solidify its position as a leader in the under 150-seat market.