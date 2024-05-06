Qatar Airways boosts Brussels-Doha route with increased weekly flights

Qatar Airways is enhancing its connection between Brussels and Doha, raising weekly flights to 12 starting June 2024. This expansion caters to the rising demand from Belgian travellers and bolsters the airline’s presence in Belgium.

Operated by a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, the additional flights on Wednesdays and Fridays aim to facilitate smoother connections to over 170 global destinations.

Eric Odone, Vice-President Europe of Qatar Airways, highlights the airline’s strong growth in Belgium, with a 33% increase in reservations in 2023. The flight schedule ensures convenient travel options for passengers, further complemented by benefits for Privilege Club members.

Flight schedule (Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday):

Brussels (BRU) to Doha (DOH) – QR196 – Departure 09:05; Arrival 16:15

Doha (DOH) to Brussels (BRU) – QR195 – Departure 01:45; Arrival 07:20

Daily flight schedule:

Brussels (BRU) to Doha (DOH) – QR194 – Departure 16:35; Arrival 23:45

Doha (DOH) to Brussels (BRU) – QR193 – Departure 09:20; Arrival 14:55