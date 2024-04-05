Embraer celebrates maiden flight of first E190F converted to freight aircraft

Embraer marks a milestone as the first E190F, converted from a passenger jet to a freighter (E-Freighter), completes its successful maiden flight in São José dos Campos, Brazil. Conducted by the Embraer team, the flight lasted approximately two hours, assessing the aircraft’s performance before further testing.

Owned by Regional One, a US-based leasing company, the E-Freighter programme offers a promising solution to meet the increasing demand for cargo transport in the e-commerce sector.

Francisco Gomes Neto, Embraer’s President and CEO, emphasises the E-Freighter’s potential to provide efficient and decentralized deliveries for customers. These converted jets promise over 50% more volume capacity, triple the range of large cargo turboprops, and up to 30% lower operating costs than narrowbodies.

The successful flight marks a significant achievement in Embraer’s Passenger to Freight Conversions (P2F) programme, involving a global network of suppliers and dedicated employees.