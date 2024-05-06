Ryanair connects Eindhoven, The Netherlands, with Tangier, Morocco

Low-cost airline Ryanair connects Eindhoven to Tangier in Morocco starting Saturday, May 4.

With this, Eindhoven Airport adds a new destination to its destination network. Ryanair flies twice a week between Eindhoven and the Moroccan port of Tangier.

The airline will fly between Eindhoven and this Moroccan destination at least this summer season (until October 26). The flights to/from Tangier on Tuesdays and Saturdays are operated with an 189-seat Boeing 737-800.

The destination is attractive for business as well as leisure passengers and for travellers visiting family/friends.