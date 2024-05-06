Celebrating ten years of Pegasus Airlines at Brussels-Charleroi Airport

In the spring of 2014, Pegasus Airlines marked a significant milestone in the history of Brussels South Charleroi Airport (BSCA) by launching its inaugural flight from Istanbul Sabiha Gökçen. This event not only introduced daily service to Istanbul but also opened up connections to multiple Turkish cities, the Middle East, North Africa, and Asia.

Over the past decade, Pegasus Airlines has transported nearly 1.5 million passengers from Brussels-Charleroi, with popular destinations including Dubai, Tbilisi, and Hurghada. The airline’s modern fleet, comprising mostly new-generation Airbus A320neo and A321neo aircraft, has earned recognition for its youth and sophistication.

This ten-year relationship has not only transformed the airport’s image but also exemplifies successful adaptation to meet the demands of connecting flights.