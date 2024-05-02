Cargo airline BBN Bluebird Nordic discontinues operations and returns AOC

Bluebird Nordic was founded as Bluebird Cargo in 2000 through the merger of several Icelandic businesses and began operating cargo flights about a year later, in March 2001. The Keflavik-based airline throws down the gauntlet in May 2024.

Operations between Iceland, the United Kingdom and Germany began with just one Boeing 737-300 aircraft. Over time, more and more Boeing 737s joined the fleet. Until 2010 it was a subsidiary of Icelandair. In January 2020, Avia Solutions Group acquired the airline.

In April 2024, the fleet consisted of 3 Boeing 737-400F, 3 Boeing 737-800BCF and 1 Boeing 777-200ER.

At the beginning of May 2024, it was announced that flight operations were discontinued on April 30, 2024, and that the AOC had been returned. This was due to the sharp decline in F-air freight.