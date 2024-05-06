Emirates announces first 9 destinations to join its A350 network, starting with Bahrain

Emirates reveals the initial nine destinations set to be serviced by its A350 aircraft, commencing from September 2024. Bahrain marks the inaugural stop, introducing Premium Economy seats on Middle East/GCC routes for the first time.

With 10 A350s expected by March 2025, the airline plans to extend Premium Economy availability to 42 destinations by February 2025. The A350 fleet, equipped with next-generation cabins, will cater to short to medium-haul routes in the Middle East/GCC (Bahrain, Kuwait, Muscat), West Asia (Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Colombo), and Europe (Lyon, Bologna, Edinburgh).

Adnan Kazim, Deputy President and Chief Commercial Officer, emphasises the A350’s role in enhancing operational efficiency and customer experience. Emirates has 65 A350-900s on order.

Emirates flights to A350 destinations are now open for booking, promising spacious cabins, enhanced comfort, and customised features aimed at reducing fatigue.