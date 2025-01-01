Embraer expands presence in Africa with sale of four A-29 Super Tucanos

Embraer has secured a contract to deliver four A-29 Super Tucano light attack and advanced trainer aircraft to an undisclosed customer in Africa, marking the continent’s sixth operator of the aircraft. These versatile planes will support missions ranging from border surveillance and ISR to close air support and advanced training.

Known for its combat-proven reliability and ability to operate from unpaved runways in harsh conditions, the A-29 Super Tucano has achieved over 570,000 flight hours globally, including 60,000 in combat.

The sale underscores the aircraft’s status as a cost-effective, multi-mission solution for air forces worldwide, following recent orders in 2024 from Portugal, Uruguay, and Paraguay.