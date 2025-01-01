Jeju Air crash damaged flight recorder sent to U.S. for analysis as investigation deepens

South Korea will send the damaged flight data recorder from the Jeju Air crash to the U.S. for analysis in coordination with the NTSB, as local extraction attempts proved unfeasible. South Korean experts will collaborate during the process. Meanwhile, data from the cockpit voice recorder has already been retrieved and is being converted to audio files.

The U.S. investigation team, including six Boeing specialists and three NTSB members, has expanded to 10 members. The joint South Korean-U.S. team is scrutinising a localiser system at Muan International Airport, which may have worsened the crash’s impact.

The Jeju Air B737-800 belly-landed at Muan, colliding with a concrete structure and exploding, tragically killing 179 of the 181 people onboard. This crash is part of a series of aviation incidents that have made 2024 the deadliest year in air travel since 2018.