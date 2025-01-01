Narrowly avoided runway collision at Los Angeles Airport involving college basketball team

A near-collision between two planes at Los Angeles International Airport last Friday was averted thanks to swift action by air traffic controllers. One of the planes, an Embraer ERJ-140LR registered N509GU operating Key Lime Air flight KG563 arriving from Spokane, carrying the Gonzaga basketball team, halted abruptly as Delta flight DL471, an Airbus A321 registered N317DN, sped down the runway for takeoff to Atlanta.

The incident, captured on video, revealed an air traffic controller’s urgent shout of “Stop, stop, stop!” preventing a potential disaster. The FAA has launched an investigation, stating the Key Lime Air jet did not cross the critical runway line.

While no injuries occurred, the incident adds to a series of recent aviation tragedies, including crashes in South Korea and Kazakhstan, making 2024 the deadliest year for air travel since 2018, with 318 fatalities reported globally.