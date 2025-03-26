Helvetic Airways operates largest jet at London City Airport

Helvetic Airways has made history by operating the first commercial flight of the Embraer E195-E2 into London City Airport, marking the largest jet ever to serve the airport. The Swiss regional airline previously introduced the Embraer E190-E2 to London City in 2021.

The 134-seat E195-E2 offers the lowest fuel consumption per seat of any aircraft at London City and meets the airport’s strict approach requirements. Operated on behalf of Swiss International Air Lines, the maiden flight took off from Zurich and landed shortly after midday.

London City Airport CEO Alison FitzGerald welcomed the milestone, emphasising the airport’s commitment to quieter, cleaner, next-generation aircraft. Embraer’s Senior VP Marie-Louise Philippe highlighted the E195-E2’s 30% lower CO? emissions per seat and its new automatic takeoff system, which will extend its range from London City to 4,000 km, enabling flights to destinations like Istanbul, Athens, and Cairo.