Embraer delivered 30 aircraft in the first quarter of 2025, a 20% increase from 1Q24’s 25 deliveries. While Commercial Aviation remained stable at 7 aircraft, Executive Aviation saw a 28% rise, with 23 jets delivered compared to 18 last year.

For 2025, Embraer expects to deliver 77–85 commercial aircraft (midpoint 10% higher year-over-year) and 145–155 executive jets (midpoint 15% higher).