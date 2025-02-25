ANA Holdings orders 77 aircraft from the three major manufacturers to expand international and domestic fleet

ANA Holdings (ANAHD) has announced a 77-aircraft order, including 68 firm orders and 9 options, to support international growth and optimise domestic operations.

International Expansion : ANA will add 18 Boeing 787-9s to strengthen Asia-North America routes, increasing international seat capacity by 1.5 times by FY2030.

: ANA will add to strengthen Asia-North America routes, increasing international seat capacity by 1.5 times by FY2030. Domestic Fleet Modernisation: ANA will introduce 20 Embraer E190-E2 regional jets, a first in Japan, to improve efficiency with lower fuel consumption and noise emissions.

Additional Orders: The fleet update includes 14 Airbus A321neos, 12 Boeing 737-8s, and 3 Airbus A321XLRs for Peach Aviation to enhance operations.

By FY2030, ANAHD’s fleet will reach 320 aircraft, with 91% fuel-efficient models, reinforcing sustainability efforts. The investment aims to boost profitability and long-term growth while maintaining a strong focus on safety and customer service.