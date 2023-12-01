Embraer delivers Praetor 600 aircraft to South Korea’s Flight Inspection Services Centre

Embraer has delivered the first Praetor 600 aircraft to South Korea’s Flight Inspection Services Center, equipped to perform diverse flight inspection tasks. This collaboration with Aerodata AG, the German Prime and Flight Inspection System manufacturer, resulted in certification and delivery to South Korea’s Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, and Transport.

The Praetor 600 was chosen by South Korea’s Flight Inspection Center for crucial missions, including site surveys, surveillance, and calibration of navigation systems. Praetor 600’s technological advancements, efficiency, range, and reliability made it an ideal selection for these specialized tasks.

Embraer’s President & CEO of Defense & Security, Bosco da Costa Junior, expressed pride in supporting South Korea’s efforts to enhance airspace safety and efficiency. The aircraft’s cutting-edge technology, including Fly-by-Wire controls and redundant systems, ensures precision, safety, and reliability during inspection missions. Its impressive range of 4,018 nautical miles and high-speed capabilities facilitate extensive coverage of South Korea’s airspace with minimal disruption to regular air traffic.