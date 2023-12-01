Hamburg Airport joins international “Hydrogen Hub at Airport” network

Hamburg Airport has joined the international “Hydrogen Hub at Airport” network, marking its position as the first German member and the 12th overall. This network aims to expand hydrogen infrastructure in aviation and includes airports, airlines, and energy sector representatives from 11 countries globally.

Airbus, leading this initiative, expressed excitement about Hamburg Airport’s expertise in hydrogen. Their involvement in the “Hydrogen Hub at Airport” concept aligns with Airbus’ vision for hydrogen-powered aircraft by 2035. The collaboration, involving Linde, aims not only to reduce airborne emissions but also to decarbonise aviation infrastructure on the ground.

Hamburg Airport’s CEO, Michael Eggenschwiler, highlighted the airport’s collaboration with other international hubs like Paris – Charles de Gaulle and Changi Airport, emphasising the airport’s significant role in preparing for an energy transition in air travel. This initiative aligns with Airbus’s ZEROe concept aircraft presented in 2020, advancing hydrogen technology development for future commercial aviation in a global research and technology network.