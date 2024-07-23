Embraer unveils significant upgrades across its commercial E-Jet range

At the Farnborough International Airshow, Embraer announced extensive upgrades and performance enhancements across its commercial jet lineup, including the E195-E2, E190-E2, and E175 models. These improvements aim to enhance operational efficiency, passenger experience, and provide substantial economic benefits.

Key Upgrades and Benefits

E175 Enhancements: Cabin and Passenger Experience: Larger Overhead Bins: Capacity doubles, fitting one bag ‘wheels first’ per customer, similar to the E2 model. Mood Lighting: Enhanced cabin ambience with new lighting options. Recaro Seats: New seating option for added comfort. Satellite Connectivity: Multi-band satellite connectivity (Ku and Ka band) available for retrofit by 2026.

Avionics Upgrades: Next-Generation Weather Radar: Includes turbulence detection, predictive windshear detection, and 3D volumetric scanning, available by Q2/2026. Data Transfer Solutions: Wireless retrieval of flight data, enhancing digital transformation capabilities, available by Q4/2024.

E2 Series Improvements: Fuel Efficiency: Fuel Burn Reduction: Fuel burn improved by 2.5%, making the E195-E2 12.5% more fuel efficient than its closest competitor. The improvement is attributed to enhancements in the bleed management system.

Increased Range: Extended Range: E195-E2 range increased from 2600NM to 3000NM, supported by a new Maximum Take Off Weight of 62,500kg.

Engine Performance: GTF Engine Time on Wing: Improved by 10%, optimizing climb thrust to reduce engine degradation and increase operational efficiency, saving operators approximately $0.5 million over 15 years.

Take Off System: Enhanced Take-Off System: Offers more precise rotation and flight trajectory, reducing required field length and pilot workload, providing better performance from challenging airports like London City and Florence.

Cabin Optimisation: Extra Seating: Cabin optimization allows for an additional row of four seats in most configurations, potentially increasing revenue by up to $4.5 million per aircraft over 15 years. Recaro Seats: New seating option for improved passenger comfort.



Economic Impact

Net Present Value: The upgrades across the E-Jet range deliver a net present value of $6 million per aircraft over 15 years through cost reductions and additional revenue.

Embraer, headquartered in Brazil, is a leading manufacturer of commercial jets with up to 150 seats and is recognised for its contributions to the aerospace industry since 1969. With over 8,000 aircraft delivered and a robust global presence, Embraer continues to innovate in commercial, executive, defence, and agricultural aviation sectors.