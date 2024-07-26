Boeing awarded contract to enhance KC-46A multi-mission capability

The U.S. Air Force has awarded Boeing a $16.8 million contract for KC-46A software and data enhancements that will further advance the mission readiness and performance envelope of the world’s most advanced multi-mission tanker.

The contract includes upgrades to the Onboard Performance Tool software for expedited mission launch, with specific improvements for efficient cargo loading and takeoff and landing data management for flight planning. With these enhancements, aircrews will be able to complete weight and balance calculations more efficiently and load the aircraft and start missions quickly.

Lynn Fox, KC-46 vice president and programme manager: “The U.S. Air Force and allies are performing crucial global missions with the growing KC-46A tanker fleet and finding ways to extract more capability from the platform. We’re collaborating to integrate enhancements like these and bring additional capabilities to the battlespace as rapidly as possible to meet the evolving needs of the mission.”

In 2023, the Air Force awarded Boeing a Block 1 upgrade contract, further enhancing the KC-46A’s advanced communications, data connectivity and situational awareness for aircraft survivability and operational advantage in contested environments.

The KC-46A can carry three times more cargo pallets, up to twice as many passengers and over 30% more aeromedical evacuation patients than the KC-135 aircraft fleet it is replacing.

The KC-46A already offers more secure communications and more data integration than any tanker, giving the crew and fleet situational awareness for real-time decision-making. By delivering data as well as fuel to the joint force, the KC-46A is transforming the role of the tanker for the 21st century and will continue to expand its battlespace network capabilities, including Advanced Battle Management System integration.

In 2022, the U.S. Air Force Air Mobility Command (AMC) approved the KC-46A for global combat operations. The KC-46A has demonstrated connectivity and situational awareness in operation that AMC leaders described as “game-changing.”

Boeing builds KC-46A aircraft on the 767 production line in Everett, Wash., supported by a supplier network of about 37,000 American workers employed by more than 650 businesses throughout more than 40 U.S. states.

To date, Boeing has delivered 84 KC-46As to the U.S. Air Force and four to the Japan Air Self-Defense Force.

