Lockheed Martin celebrates milestone graduation at European F-16 Training Centre

The first mission-ready F-16 pilots to graduate from the European F-16 Training Center (EFTC) in Romania were honoured today. This achievement, realised through close collaboration between Lockheed Martin and the governments of the Netherlands and Romania, underscores their commitment to advancing mission readiness and enhancing NATO’s security efforts in Europe.

The EFTC has expanded its training fleet to 14 Dutch F-16s, successfully conducting night training missions and executing dissimilar air-to-air training exercises with other NATO air forces. These advancements enhance Romanian pilots’ tactical proficiency and operational readiness, reinforcing Lockheed Martin’s leadership in military aviation training and its role in bolstering the nation’s air defence capabilities.

OJ Sanchez, vice president and general manager of the Integrated Fighter Group at Lockheed Martin, stated: “This milestone enhances Romania’s air defence capabilities and mission readiness with our 21st Century Security® training solutions. We appreciate Romania’s trust in us and are committed to supporting their pioneering efforts, including hosting the first European F-16 Training Center, which underscores their strategic importance within NATO and European defence.”

New classes started in early July, with the next one beginning in September, demonstrating an ongoing effort to ensure the readiness, effectiveness, and safety of Romanian military personnel and other regional F-16 operators. This initiative is in partnership with subcontractors Daedalus Aviation Group, Draken International, GFD (a subsidiary of Airbus Defence and Space), ILIAS Solutions, and BGI, LLC.

Lockheed Martin has been a strategic partner to Romania for more than 26 years, supporting national defence, industry, and academia. Its collaborations include establishing sustainment centres for Black Hawk helicopters and HIMARS multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS) at Aerostar in Bacau, as well as artificial intelligence research with the Technical University of Cluj-Napoca for national security and environmental sciences.

Romania’s leadership in European defence is highlighted by hosting the first European F-16 Training Center, installing the first Aegis Ashore missile defence system, and deploying the first PAC-3 MSE missile system. These pioneering efforts highlight Romania’s vital role within NATO and its commitment to advancing regional security and strengthening Europe’s technology ecosystem.

FETESTI, Romania, July 26, 2024