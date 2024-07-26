Basel-Mulhouse Airport reopens after bomb alert amid rail sabotage crisis

Basel-Mulhouse EuroAirport, located in France near the Swiss border, has reopened after a temporary evacuation due to a bomb threat. The evacuation occurred on Friday, July 26, shortly after arson attacks severely disrupted France’s high-speed train network ahead of the Paris Olympics opening ceremony.

The evacuation followed a “bomb threat,” and standard security procedures were enacted, including the deployment of deminers.

The airport announced the reopening and gradual resumption of flight operations, advising passengers to check with their airlines for updates.

This incident coincides with ongoing disruptions in the French rail network caused by coordinated arson attacks aimed at paralysing TGV services, affecting around 800,000 passengers. The French authorities are actively investigating the perpetrators behind the rail sabotage.

Basel-Mulhouse EuroAirport, which serves eight million passengers annually, has experienced similar evacuations in the past due to fake bomb threats. This latest security scare comes at a critical time as Paris prepares for the Olympics opening ceremony.