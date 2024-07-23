Embraer’s E190F E-Freighter receives type certification

Embraer’s latest innovation, the E190F E-Freighter, has received type certification from the National Civil Aviation Agency of Brazil (ANAC). Making its public debut at the Farnborough Air Show, the E190F represents Embraer’s strategic move into the air cargo market, targeting the replacement of older, less efficient cargo models.

The E190F is a passenger-to-cargo conversion of Embraer’s E-Jets, designed to meet the growing demands of e-commerce and modern trade. It is expected to receive further certification from the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) later this year, with certification for the Cargo Loading System to follow shortly after.

Key Features and Market Positioning

Design and Conversion: The E190F is converted from a passenger jet to a full cargo freighter, addressing the need for faster delivery in secondary and tertiary markets.

: The E190F is converted from a passenger jet to a full cargo freighter, addressing the need for faster delivery in secondary and tertiary markets. Volume and Range : The E-Freighter offers over 40% more volume capacity, three times the range of large cargo turboprops, and up to 30% lower operating costs compared to larger narrowbodies. Its maximum structural payload is 13,500 kg, combining capacity under the floor and on the main deck.

Operational Efficiency: The aircraft is tailored to modern logistics requirements, providing an efficient solution for quick deliveries driven by the rise of e-commerce.

Leadership Insights

Arjan Meijer, President and CEO, Embraer Commercial Aviation, stated, "The E-Freighter marks Embraer's first step into the cargo market. The type certification is a significant milestone, and the aircraft has been well received by potential customers at the Farnborough Air Show. This segment holds tremendous potential, giving new life to the earliest E-Jets now entering their replacement phase."

, stated, “The E-Freighter marks Embraer’s first step into the cargo market. The type certification is a significant milestone, and the aircraft has been well received by potential customers at the Farnborough Air Show. This segment holds tremendous potential, giving new life to the earliest E-Jets now entering their replacement phase.” Carlos Naufel, CEO and President, Embraer Services & Support, commented, “We are very pleased with the ANAC certification for the E-Freighter. This milestone demonstrates Embraer’s engineering and maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) capabilities, ensuring outstanding products and services for our customers. We are ready to support operators looking to expand their cargo operations with best-in-class service.”

The E190F is poised to transform the air cargo landscape, offering an advanced, cost-effective solution for modern logistics needs. With certification milestones achieved and further approvals on the horizon, the E-Freighter is set to become a key player in the cargo market.