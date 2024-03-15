Basel EuroAirport reopens after bomb threat evacuation

Basel EuroAirport, also known as Basel-Mulhouse Airport, has reopened after a bomb threat forced its evacuation on Friday. The terminal was temporarily closed, and flights were diverted to other airports. The road leading to the airport was also shut down during the incident.

Flight operations are gradually resuming, as announced by EuroAirport on its website. This marks the fourth bomb threat evacuation at the airport within a week, highlighting a concerning trend of security alerts.

The airport, situated on French soil, has experienced multiple evacuations in recent months, with similar incidents occurring in other French airports as well.