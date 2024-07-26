Lockheed Martin Sikorsky advances to next phase of next-generation rotorcraft capability programme

The NATO Support and Procurement Agency (NSPA) has awarded Lockheed Martin Sikorsky a contract award to study integrated platform concepts that could fulfil NATO’s next-generation rotorcraft requirements through its Next Generation Rotorcraft Capability (NGRC) programme.

Andy Adams, vice president of Sikorsky Future Vertical Lift: “Sikorsky is ready to design a rotorcraft prototype for NATO’s NGRC concept study to support defence and deterrence for an ever-changing global environment. Years of investment and rigorous flight testing with multiple X2 technology demonstrators have proven its ability to change the future airspace. Our X2 aircraft will bring to bear the strengths of Lockheed Martin along with input from our European Industry Group, such as digital thread, advanced manufacturing, sustainment, training, and weapon and mission system development, to provide NATO with an integrated rotorcraft system that combines speed, range, manoeuvrability, survivability and operational flexibility.”

Lockheed Martin Sikorsky’s European Industry Group includes Tier-1 aerospace suppliers, such as BAE Systems, ELT Group, ESG Elektroniksystem-und Logistik GmbH, GE Aerospace, Hellenic Aerospace Industry, Kongsberg, Liebherr-Aerospace Lindenberg GmbH, MAGroup, Malloy Aeronautics, SAFRAN, Rheinmetall and TERMA. This industry group will provide input as to how their world-class military products can support the X2 integrated platform concept approach to advance NATO’s capabilities and provide a next-generation rotorcraft solution.

With more than $1 billion invested and 15 years of testing and flying, X2 rotorcraft, Sikorsky’s X2 aircraft are demonstrating mission relevance. The S-97 RAIDER technology demonstrator’s rigorous flight test programme continues to provide critical data that correlates to a virtual prototype and enables Sikorsky to experiment with the unique capabilities that an X2 Technology rotorcraft can provide.

NSPA General Manager, Ms Stacy A. Cummings says: “The launch of Concept Study #5 is a significant milestone for the NGRC concept stage activities, and demonstrates NSPA’s dedication to meet the challenge of next-generation medium-lift for Participating Nations. The strategy to launch 3 parallel contracts awarded by competition delivers on our commitment to maximise industry expertise, opportunity and engagement in the programme, and will provide a broad range of potential concepts in the study results for our multinational customers.”

The NGRC programme initiative began in 2022 and includes France, Germany, Greece, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom and Canada. The United States and Spain are currently acting as observers. Under the NGRC programme, NATO is seeking to develop a medium-class, multi-role rotorcraft aimed to replace medium multi-role helicopters currently in service. NSPA, through its dedicated NGRC Support Partnership, aims to respond to this upcoming requirement, in a timely and cost-effective manner, while concurrently leveraging a broad range of recent advances in technology, production methods, and operational concepts.

Multi-Mission Next-Generation Rotorcraft Capability

Transformational next-generation rotorcraft capability delivers survivability in near-peer threat environments

Advanced coaxial rotor system and pusher prop provide unprecedented speed, manoeuvrability & survivability

Cabin for 9 combat soldiers or equivalent payload provides operational flexibility for weapons load out, auxiliary fuel, or troop transport

Joint All Domain Operations (JADO) connected mission systems allow seamless data sharing with F-35, air-launched effects (ALE) and other assets on the future battlefield FARNBOROUGH, United Kingdom, July 26, 2024