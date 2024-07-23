Embraer announces sale of six A-29 Super Tucano aircraft to Paraguayan Air Force at Farnborough Airshow

During the prestigious Farnborough International Airshow, Embraer announced the sale of six A-29 Super Tucano aircraft to the Paraguayan Air Force (FAP). Deliveries are set to begin in 2025 and will include mission equipment and integrated logistics services.

The A-29 Super Tucano is a versatile multi-mission aircraft designed for armed reconnaissance, close air support, light attack, and advanced training. This acquisition will enhance the FAP’s operational flexibility and availability, contributing to Paraguay’s national sovereignty and security.

Fabio Caparica, Commercial Vice President for Latin America at Embraer Defense & Security, expressed confidence in the A-29’s ability to meet the FAP’s current and future needs. Air General Júlio Rubén Fullaondo Céspedes, Commander of the Paraguayan Air Force, emphasised the importance of modernising aerial and detection capabilities to combat emerging threats such as drug trafficking and transnational organised crime.

The A-29 Super Tucano, with over 260 orders and more than 550,000 flight hours (60,000 in combat), is renowned for its cost-effectiveness, operational flexibility, and advanced technology. It is capable of operating in austere environments and offers a range of mission capabilities, including close air support, air patrol, special operations, and advanced training.