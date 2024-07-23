Engine of Emirates Airline Airbus A380 gets damaged at Paris CDG during boarding bridge mishap

On 22 July, an Emirates Airline Airbus A380 (registered A6-EDO) got damaged after one of its engines collided with the Paris CDG airport boarding bridge. The airline was forced to cancel return flight EK72 to Dubai.

Nobody got injured in the mishap, the following pictures appeared on social media:

?? Choc entre une passerelle et un réacteur d’Airbus A380 d’Emirates à Paris CDG ce matin. ??Le vol EK072 entre Paris CDG & Dubai annulé. pic.twitter.com/xg0H002yxh — air plus news (@airplusnews) July 22, 2024