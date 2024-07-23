Engine of Emirates Airline Airbus A380 gets damaged at Paris CDG during boarding bridge mishap

By
Bart Noëth
-
0
0

On 22 July, an Emirates Airline Airbus A380 (registered A6-EDO) got damaged after one of its engines collided with the Paris CDG airport boarding bridge. The airline was forced to cancel return flight EK72 to Dubai.

Nobody got injured in the mishap, the following pictures appeared on social media:

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.