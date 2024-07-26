Austrian Airlines and Schönbrunn Group name Dreamliner “Schönbrunn Palace”

Austrian Airlines has partnered with the Schönbrunn Group to name their new Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner OE-LPM “Schönbrunn Palace,” launching a new naming concept, “Highlights of Vienna”.

The Dreamliner registered OE-LPM now bears the name “Schönbrunn Palace,” Austria’s most visited tourist attraction. This initialtive is part of a broader marketing cooperation aimed at promoting Vienna’s attractions. Future aircraft in the Austrian Boeing 787-9 fleet will also be named after iconic Viennese landmarks. The naming highlights Austrian Airlines’ connection with Austrian tourism and aims to bring Austrian cultural heritage to a global audience.

Michael Trestl, Chief Commercial Officer of Austrian Airlines, expressed enthusiasm for the partnership, highlighting its alignment with the airline’s brand and mission. Klaus Panholzer, CEO of the Schönbrunn Group, echoed these sentiments, marking this collaboration as a significant milestone in their corporate identity.

This partnership emphasises the airline’s commitment to showcasing Austrian charm and heritage, with Austrian Airlines flying to over 125 destinations worldwide.