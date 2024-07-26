Startup airHaifa receives first ATR 72-600 aircraft, marking key milestone

Israeli startup airline airHaifa has received the first of its two ATR 72-600 aircraft, marking a significant step toward commencing commercial operations from Haifa International Airport. This delivery follows a firm order placed in 2023 and underscores airHaifa’s commitment to regional connectivity, operational excellence, and low-emission aviation.

airHaifa received its first ATR 72-600, with a second delivery scheduled for 2025. The airline aims to serve approximately three million northern Israel residents with convenient and affordable connections to destinations across the Mediterranean and Red Sea.

The ATR 72-600 features PW127XT-M engines, reducing CO2 emissions by 45% compared to similar regional jets, and emits only 69g of CO2 per seat per kilometre. ATR aircraft offer 40% greater cost-efficiency and lower operating costs, making them ideal for regional operations and startup airlines.

Gonen Usishkin, CEO of airHaifa, expressed excitement about this milestone, emphasising the airline’s focus on sustainable development and regional economic prosperity. Nathalie Tarnaud Laude, CEO of ATR, highlighted the significance of this partnership in enhancing global regional connectivity and the comprehensive support ATR will provide to ensure airHaifa’s successful launch.

This strategic move positions airHaifa to play a crucial role in improving regional travel convenience and supporting the local economy through enhanced connectivity.