Transavia France has a new, more comfortable and modern cabin for its future Airbus A320neo

Transavia France is set to receive its first Airbus A320neo in early 2024, introducing a revamped, more comfortable, and modern cabin to enhance the onboard experience. The cabin will feature 186 lighter seats designed by Recaro, offering increased comfort with wider dimensions, pre-reclining, longer armrests, and extended legroom for passengers. USB-C ports, cup holders, and wider shelves for added convenience will also be integrated.

Creating a tranquil atmosphere, the cabin will incorporate various lighting scenarios and personalised seat numbering for smoother boarding. Additionally, the Airbus XL Bin storage option will provide 37% more capacity for luggage, accommodating eight pieces vertically compared to five in standard racks.

Transavia France’s Customer Experience and Commercial Cabin Personnel Department, in collaboration with Transavia Netherlands, have spearheaded this cabin design project since October 2021. The initiative aimed to align with the brand’s image of offering a comfortable low-cost experience while prioritising innovation.

Nicolas Hénin, Deputy General Manager Sales and Marketing for Transavia France, emphasised the project’s two key objectives: reflecting the brand’s ethos of “We make low-cost feel good” and delivering a modern, innovative, and comfortable onboard environment.