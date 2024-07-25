flynas signs agreement for 75 A320neo Family and 15 A330neo aircraft

Saudi Arabia’s leading low-cost carrier, flynas, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Airbus for the acquisition of 75 A320neo family aircraft and 15 A330-900 aircraft. This agreement, signed at the Farnborough International Airshow, aims to enhance flynas’ fleet capabilities, capacity, and range.

The MoU was signed in the presence of H.E. Abdulaziz bin Abdullah Al-Duailej, President of GACA, Ayed Al Jeaid, Chairman of NAS Holding, Bandar Almohanna, CEO & Managing Director of flynas, and Christian Scherer, CEO of Airbus Commercial Aircraft.

The new aircraft will join flynas’ all-Airbus fleet, supporting its international, domestic, and regional routes.

The A330-900 will feature a two-class configuration, accommodating up to 400 passengers.

The new fleet will support flynas’ growth plans, enhance its operational efficiency, and contribute to Saudi Arabia’s pilgrim programme.

Bandar Almohanna, CEO of flynas, highlighted the benefits of the A320neo’s operational performance and environmental advantages, as well as the A330neo’s advanced technology for long-haul capabilities.

Christian Scherer, CEO of Airbus Commercial Aircraft, emphasised the versatility, economics, and passenger comfort of both aircraft types, supporting flynas’ market expansion and offering enhanced cabin experiences.

The A330-900, powered by Rolls-Royce Trent 7000 engines, offers a 25% reduction in fuel consumption and CO2 emissions compared to previous-generation aircraft. It can fly 8,150 nm non-stop, offering advanced in-flight entertainment, connectivity, and passenger comfort.

Both aircraft types are capable of operating with up to 50% Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF), with Airbus targeting 100% SAF capability by 2030.

The addition of these 90 aircraft will significantly bolster flynas’ capacity and range, enabling the airline to compete more effectively in the regional market and support its ambitious growth trajectory. The strategic investment in the A320neo and A330neo aircraft will enhance flynas’ operational efficiency, passenger experience, and environmental sustainability.