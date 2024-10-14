COMAC’s ARJ21 regional jet rebranded as C909 ahead of major air show

China’s state-owned aircraft manufacturer COMAC has painted one of its ARJ21 regional jets with “C909” branding, according to photos shared on aviation enthusiast platforms and Chinese social media.

While the rebranding is largely symbolic, it suggests that COMAC is positioning itself as a stronger competitor to Western aircraft manufacturers like Airbus and Boeing, especially with the upcoming Zhuhai Airshow in mind.

The ARJ21, which entered service in 2016, was China’s first domestically produced jet to achieve commercial production, though it has struggled to gain global competitiveness. COMAC has since focused on its more advanced models, such as the C919, which entered service in 2023, and the planned C929 widebody aircraft.

The renaming of the ARJ21 to align with its other models could indicate an effort to unify its branding and boost market appeal. Despite these efforts, COMAC faces significant challenges in expanding internationally, as it continues to pursue key certifications from the EU and U.S.